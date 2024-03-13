Govt withdraws $51.9B from NRF

FULL STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the Natural Resource Fund (NRF) Act 2021, as amended by the Fiscal Enactments (Amendment) Act 2024, Parliamentary approval has been granted for US$1,586,150,331 (equivalent to G$329,885,563,088) to be withdrawn from the NRF in 2024.

In accordance with this approval, the Government of Guyana has made its first transfer for 2024, totalling US$250 million (equivalent to G$51.994 billion) from the NRF on March 5, 2024, to the Consolidated Fund, within the total of US$1.586 billion (equivalent to G$329.9 billion) approved to be withdrawn in 2024.

