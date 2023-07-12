Govt to make Spanish compulsory in Primary schools

Commencing in the new academic year (September), the Spanish language will become a compulsory subject in the Primary school system, according to President Dr. Irfaan Ali during a press conference on Wednesday.

He assured that there is enough capacity to get this initiative started while at the same time stating that capacity will be increased.

He noted too that Guyana’s bilateral partners have also agreed to loan their human resources towards this cause. The use of technology and the Guyana Learning Channel will also play roles in this initiative.

The goal is to introduce Spanish from as early as Grades Four and Five. Meanwhile, President Ali posited that he will also mandate Cabinet members to learn the language.

With the high influx of Spanish-speaking persons into Guyana and more so, the economy, the president emphasised that it will be a great asset to be able to speak the language.

