Ashton Chase to be cremated on Friday

The farewell, tributes, and reflection ceremony in honour of the Peoples Progressive/Civic (PPP/C) last founder member, Ashton Chase is scheduled to be held on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 10:00h at Parliament Buildings.

This will be followed by the cremation at Good Hope on the East Coast of Demerara at 13:00h.

Legal luminary Senior Counsel Ashton Chase, OE, passed away on Monday event at the age of 96 just days before his ninety-seventh (97th) birthday.

Chase was renowned for making an exceptional contribution to Guyana’s nationalist struggle and political history and was the last surviving member of the Political Affairs Committee (the forerunner to the People’s Progressive Party) which was established in 1946.

He was the husband of Deborah, father of Ronald, Serita & Pauline, and grandfather of Rianna, Ravenne, Rashaada, Rachel & Wade Ashton.

He was Guyana’s first Minister of labor in the 1953 Government. In his life as a trade unionist, quite apart from his activism, he wrote profusely on the historical evolution and importance of trade unionism in Guyana.

Chase also served as Chairman of the Council of Legal Education of the West Indies and was also President of the Guyana Bar Association at one point.

