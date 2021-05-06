GOAL Scholarships: Beneficiaries required to provide community service

Persons who benefit from online scholarships offered under the government’s Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) initiative are required to provide community service.

Government’s Department of Public Information (DPI) today posted some frequently asked questions about the scholarship initiative, whereby it was revealed that programme has contractual obligations.

It was noted however, that “this is not in the traditional sense as scholarships usually offered by the Ministry of the Public Service which attract a five (5) year contract. There will be mandatory community service dependent upon the duration of the programme completed. Details will be provided in the contract.”

See all FAQs and responses posted by the DPI: