GMSA’s benab expo will be opened to public on Friday

The Benab Duty-Free Shop was established by the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) over the past few days, to foster relationships among agro-processors, local manufacturing, and services organizations with the delegates of the 2022 International Energy Conference and Expo in an effort to build stronger relations.

With support from the Government of Guyana and the Private Sector Commission (PSC), this duty-free zone was able to ensure exposure of the true Guyanese taste and culture to international delegates.

The duty-free shop comes to an end today and as such, it will be open to the general public on Friday from 12:00h to 23:00h.

All items for sale will therefore revert to local market prices for persons who are desirous of shopping. Only vaccinated persons will be allowed to enter the venue.

Face masks must be worn at all times.