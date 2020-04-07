Giftland aiding COVID-19 fight with donation of 20 cases of gloves to GPHC

The FoodMaxx Supermarket, a member of the Giftland Group of Companies, today, donated two thousand, eight hundred and eighty (2,880) pairs of gloves to the Georgetown Public Hospital to help fight and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Giftland says it is taking serious precautions to ensure the safety of not only patrons and employees, but all Guyanese.

The Giftland Mall was closed in effort to minimize the spread and limit the risk of staff and customers contracting the virus.

Some measures taken by FoodMaxx includes: Patrons are advised to wash their hands before entry and to maintain a distance between other shoppers, signs and information desk to educate shoppers about COVID-19, checkout lanes are marked with indicators to stand 6ft apart, ventilation systems are cleaned regularly to remove contaminants in the air making breathing easier and safer, cleaners are working round the clock to ensure all surfaces are cleaned and sanitized, staff are equipped with face mask and sanitizers to use throughout the day, plastic screens are placed between the customers and cashiers to minimize the risk of spreading from air droplets which is transmitted through coughing, sneezing or even breathing and hand sanitizer stations are installed throughout the supermarket for public use.

The company has also introduced home delivery and pre-order services and acceptance of all major debut and credit cards.

“We would like to encourage everyone to continue with strict hygienic practices and to be consistent with social distancing since it is the most effective preventative measure from contracting or spreading the virus,” the company said.