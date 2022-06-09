GDF ranks robbed at knifepoint at seawall

A 39-year-old woman corporal and a 23-year-old private, both ranks of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), were last evening robbed at knifepoint at the seawall along the Rupert Craig Highway.

The duo was robbed of a handbag valued $4,500, a cellphone valued $25,000, and $19,000 in cash.

Police said the ranks were sitting on the seawall in the vicinity of the pump station when they were confronted by two men who approached on foot.

One of the two suspects pointed a knife at the GDF ranks, demanding that they handed over their valuables.

Fearful for her life, the female victim ran away and left her bag behind, while the male victim was relieved of his cash.

The suspects then made good their escape. Investigations are ongoing.