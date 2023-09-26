GBTI launches Mastercard Black Card

The Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) will now be issuing Mastercard Black Cards, unlocking a new level of service in the local financial sector.

On Saturday, GBTI issued its first Mastercard Black Card to President Irfaan Ali and First Lady Arya Ali.

GBTI’s CEO James Foster said the bank is thrilled to introduce yet another first, this premier Mastercard Credit Card, to Guyana and was delighted to present the first one to the President and the First Lady at State House.

Mr. Foster said the bank commits to continually upgrading its use of technology and innovative solutions to offer value to its customers.

“Mastercard is a premier brand in the credit card market, and GBTI is proud to be the first 100% Guyanese owned bank issuing and acquiring partner. Our point-of-sale terminals accept all the major credit cards for a seamless and convenient payment experience,” the CEO stated.

GBTI has added Mastercard Black and Gold credit cards to its line of card products which are now available at all GBTI branches.

“As our country continues to experience unprecedented economic growth and development, the Black Card is further testament to our improving profile on the international financial stage,” the bank said in a statement.

GBTI Mastercard credit card users will experience exclusive benefits when traveling or shopping at Mastercard partner merchants around the world.

As an introductory offer, persons applying for MasterCard credit cards before March 2024 will receive a waiver of 50% of the annual fee which ranges from USD$50 – USD$350.

GBTI Mastercard Credit Cardholders will enjoy the reliability and convenience of:

transaction alerts via email for added peace of mind.

tap payment for swift transactions.

swift replacement of lost or damaged cards.

access to free monthly online statements effortlessly.

convenient online payment options.

“GBTI is Guyana’s largest indigenous bank and has been the first to introduce several firsts, including ATM cards, in Guyana. The bank diligently strives to maintain and protect our rich and warm Guyanese Brand. We promote a culture of engagement, proactivity, innovation and customer centricity,” the bank said.

--- ---