GAW players dominate 2023 RBL CPL Team of the Tournament

The Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Team of the Tournament has been announced. The team has been selected by the TV commentary panel; Ian Bishop, Daren Ganga, Samuel Badree, Carlos Brathwaite, Danny Morrison and Nikhil Uttamchandani.

The team is as follows:

Saim Ayub (Guyana Amazon Warriors)

Brandon King (Jamaica Tallawahs)

Shai Hope (Guyana Amazon Warriors)

Nicholas Pooran (Trinbago Knight Riders)

Kieron Pollard (Trinbago Knight Riders)

Imad Wasim (Jamaica Tallawahs)

Romario Shepherd (Guyana Amazon Warriors)

Jason Holder (Barbados Royals)

Alzarri Joseph (Saint Lucia Kings)

Dwaine Pretorius (Guyana Amazon Warriors)

Imran Tahir (Guyana Amazon Warriors)

Pete Russell, Republic Bank CPL’s CEO, said: “It has been another fantastic year of CPL cricket, and we would like to thank the players, franchise staff, fans in the ground and viewers around the world for supporting our tournament again this year. We would like to offer our congratulations to the players who have been selected for the Team of the Tournament who have made this another memorable year.”

