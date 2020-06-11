Full Court dismisses DPP’s appeal in Marcus Bisram case

The Full Court has dismissed an appeal filed by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) against a decision of the High Court to free Marcus Bisram.

The DPP, Shalimar Ali-Hack had challenged High Court Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall’s decision to free Bisram, after contending that the DPP acted outside of the law when she ordered Magistrate Renita Singh to commit him to stand trial for the murder of carpenter Fayaz Narindedatt.

The appeal came up this afternoon in the Full Court before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow and Justice Sandel Kissoon.

However, they threw out the application, on the grounds that they do not have jurisdiction to hear and determine the matter.