Preparations for national examinations continue countrywide – Education Ministry

The preparation of schools for the writing of national examinations continues, not only on the Coast but in the outlying regions as well.

According to the Ministry of Education, teachers are assisting in making the necessary adjustments within the classrooms to ensure that social/physical distancing is maintained during examinations while the appropriate signage and markings are also being made in the school environs to indicate the safe distance to stand apart from each other.

The Ministry said that to ensure that all protocols are being followed and implemented, education officers will be visiting schools equipped with a checklist of measures that need to be adhered to for teachers and candidates to function under the safest conditions.

“The education officers will be looking to ensure that among other things, there is a sanitisation protocol in place, physical distance signage, sickbay at each school, furniture spaced six feet apart and that cleaners are outfitted with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE),” the Ministry noted.

Examination students are expected to return to school on Monday, June 15, 2020, and thereafter every other day from 09:00hrs to 13:00hrs as part of the preparation for the sitting of their examinations.

This year, the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) will be written on July 1st and 2nd, while the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) will be administered from July 13th 2020 – August 4th 2020.