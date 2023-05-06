Fight against COVID-19 not over – Health Ministry

See below statement from the Health Ministry on WHO’s declaration that COVID-19 no longer a global health emergency:

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday said the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed millions of people and wreaked economic havoc for over three years no longer

constitutes a global health emergency.

This announcement was made by Dt Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the WHO during a media briefing on COVID-19 and global health issues.

It is “with great hope that I declare COVID-19 over as a global health emergency,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters, estimating that the pandemic had killed “at least 20 million” people — nearly three times the official estimate.

Minister of Health, Honourable Dr Frank Anthony [Friday] midday said he welcomes the announcement made by the WHO but reminded that the fight against COVID-19 is not over as the disease has not been eradicated.

He noted that over the last few months, Guyana has seen a significant decline in its COVID-19 cases and COVID-19-related deaths.

The Ministry’s Surveillance Unit has reported that Guyana currently has eight (8) active cases. To date, the country has recorded 73 191 positive cases and 1298 deaths.

According to Dr Anthony, the public needs to still be mindful of the symptoms of COVID-19 and the impact this disease can have on one’s health, especially for those suffering from long COVID syndrome.

The Minister emphasised that COVID-19 vaccination is important in staying protected and preventing the severe form of the disease. He said the Ministry of Health will continue to administer vaccines across the ten (10) administrative regions to children, adolescents and adults.

If you are showing symptoms of COVID-19 or were in close contact with someone who tested positive, visit any of the sites in your region and get tested.

