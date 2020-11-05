Farmer brutally chopped whilst riding bicycle at Stanleytown

A 39-year-old farmer of Stanleytown, West Bank Demerara (WBD) was on Wednesday evening chopped about his body with a cutlass whilst he was riding a bicycle in the community.

Quincy Hill, 39, was riding his bicycle at around 20:50hrs when he was attacked by an unknown man.

Hill’s bicycle had a cutlass positioned by the lower bar.

Reports indicate that the suspect approached the man, snatched the cutlass and began to chop the farmer about his body. The suspect then made his escape.

The victim’s uncle, a bus driver, also of Stanleytown, was informed of the incident.

When he arrived at said scene, he saw his nephew with several wounds and immediately escorted him to the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

The farmer sustained injuries to his hands and feet and is in a serious but stable condition and is undergoing treatment.

Investigations are ongoing.