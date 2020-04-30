ExxonMobil and partners pump $60M into Guyana’s COVID-19 fight

ExxonMobil Guyana and its Stabroek Block co-venturers, Hess and CNOOC have provided $60 million towards Guyana’s fight against COVID-19.

The agencies benefiting from this donation are the Guyana Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Salvation Army and Rotary Guyana to support the efforts against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The CDC received $40 million while the Salvation Army and Rotary Guyana benefited from $10 million each.

The Stabroek Block co-venturers were assisted by the Department of Energy in identifying programmes that were in greatest need of COVID-19 funding. These programmes were selected because they have the potential to reach the wider Guyanese population.

The CDC’s $40 million will support the Public Health Ministry in setting up additional quarantine facilities, food, sanitation items and equipment, including personal protective equipment for staff at those facilities.

Following the funding allocation, Director General of the CDC Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig said the funds will also be utilized to supplement the humanitarian efforts designed to bring hampers of relief supplies to the people most vulnerable to COVID-19.

According to the CDC the hampers will include food, cleaning and sanitation supplies, cloth masks and educational material on protecting against COVID-19, which will be distributed to senior citizens, children’s homes and the economically disadvantaged.

“We continue to develop the most effective mechanism to ensure that the vulnerable population receives the most appropriate relief, since the levels of impact vary and can have short-, medium- and long-term effects,” Craig said.

The money allocated to the Salvation Army will gotowards supporting its hamper distribution in the various Regions, in coordination with the CDC, as well as for hot meals for the homeless in Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica).

“The Salvation Army is working hard to be there for vulnerable people at this time and we are pleased that this contribution will help us to carry out this mission,” Divisional Commander of the Salvation Army, Major Matignol Saint-Lot said.

Rotary Guyana earmarked its $10 million to be used for medical supplies including procurement of N95 masks, oxygen tanks and personal protective equipment for hospitals and clinics throughout Guyana.

“This complements our Community COVID-19 Initiative which was launched a few weeks ago to provide protection for our brave frontline workers and supplies for those who are infected by this virus,” said Assistant Governor Renata Chuck-A-Sang.

ExxonMobil Guyana President, Rod Henson said during times of struggle everyone must lend a helping hand. He added that they would continue to support first responders who are working hard to help Guyana confront COVID-19.

“Hess is committed to helping address the health, safety and economic challenges posed by this pandemic where ever we do business. As part of the Stabroek Joint Venture, our focus is on providing hospitals and clinics with the medical supplies and equipment needed for the fight against COVID-19, and on helping the populations most vulnerable to its impact with food and other necessities,” Tim Chisholm, Hess Vice President of Exploration noted.

“CNOOC International stands with fellow Guyanese during these challenging times,” expressed Mr. Liu Yongjie, Executive Vice President, CNOOC International. “As we come together in the face of this global pandemic, we hope that this contribution makes a positive difference in Guyana.”

ExxonMobil, Hess and CNOOC are co-venturers in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana. Their support adds to the many contributions and assistance from local businesses, international partnerships and individual Guyanese that have been given to relief organizations throughout Guyana.