A 28-year-old female from Danielstown, Essequibo Coast was on Monday reportedly found with over 23 grams of cocaine in her home.

According to information reaching this publication, sometime between 16:40h and 17:22h, officers acting on intelligence gathered, searched the home of the woman who was in the company of another female and in their presence reportedly found the cocaine.

They have been taken into custody and are likely to be arraigned for court soon.