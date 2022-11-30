Essequibo Pensioner Murder: Granddaughter admitted to Psych Ward

The 22-year-old teacher who allegedly murdered her grandmother on Sunday morning has been admitted as a patient in the Psychiatric Ward of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Angelica Agatha Gamell, 75, of Lot 168 Charity Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast, was murdered at around 04:00hrs at her home.

Gamell lived alone in a flat concrete house and would be visited occasionally by her granddaughter, who had recently given birth and was said to be suffering from postpartum depression.

On Saturday night at about 20:00hrs, the suspect visited the elderly woman in company with her one-month-old baby daughter to spend the night.

However, around 04:00h on Sunday morning, one of Gamell’s neighbours told investigators that she heard loud screams, tramping and the crying of a baby coming from the elderly woman’s house. These sounds lasted for about 15 minutes.

Shortly after, the suspect went to the neighbour’s house and knocked at the door.

According to the neighbour, when the door was opened, she saw the 22-year-old woman with the naked baby in her hands. The neighbour said the suspect told her that the baby had just died and attempted to hand the baby over to her. The neighbour refused to take the baby.

The suspect then walked out of the yard and on to the street with her baby.

The Police were then summoned.

Upon inspection of the house, the ranks discovered Gamell’s body clad in a white night-dress with suspected blood stains and black tights, lying face up on a floormat in the kitchen.

The body was examined and one large wound was seen behind the neck and one to the right-side temple. Also, two large wounds were seen on the back of the elderly woman’s head. All of the elderly woman’s hair was also shaved from her head and placed on the kitchen floor.

A pair of scissors with what appeared to be blood stains were found on top of a gas stove. A broken glass jar was found on the floor next to the body and cooking salt was seen scattered on the floor.

A postmortem is slated to be conducted on the victim’s body tomorrow. Meanwhile, the suspect is currently under police guard pending evaluation and treatment.