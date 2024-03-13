Essequibo man gets 2 years, fine $12M for trafficking imported ganja

Naresh Ramdeen,38, of Jacklow, Pomeroon River, Region Two who was busted with over 30 pounds of imported ganja back in March 2023 was on Wednesday sentenced to two years imprisonment by Magistrate Esther Sam after he was found guilty of the crime.

In addition, he was fined $12 million.

Ramdeen and another man were charged and remanded to prison for being in possession of 13.34 kilograms of imported ganja for the purpose of trafficking.

Two men were arrested by agents of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) with the imported ganja during an operation at Charity Street, Charity, Essequibo, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

CANU has stated that, on the day in question, officers intercepted a motor vehicle bearing registration HD 1880 at Charity Street, Charity, Essequibo. At the time, the vehicle had two occupants.

A search was conducted on the vehicle, and 12 brick-like parcels suspected to be cannabis were unearthed. The narcotic was tested and found to be imported ganja, weighing approximately 30 lbs. (13.34 kg) and having an estimated street value of $5 million.

