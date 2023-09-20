EPA reviewing application by former MP to establish quarry in Reg. 7

A US$7 million quarry project in the Potaro, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) mining district, is being proposed by former Member of Parliament (MP) Odinga Lumumba, who is seeking the green light from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The project was submitted back in June of this year by Lumumba. The project summary states that Elaine Ville Housing Development Incorporated is proposing the establishment of a US$7 million quarry in the Potaro Mining District No 2, on 2797 acres of land just over 100 miles southwest of Georgetown.

“It is estimated that this area has a reserve of 3.4 million tons of rock that can be used to produce crushed aggregates and boulders. The life of mine is expected to be 12 years, producing 300,000 tons of product annually,” the project proposal says.

“Elaine Ville Housing Development Inc intends to make an investment of 7,000,000 USD in a modern quarry business at the Wabra Creek area, Demerara River. This project is expected to provide employment for 26 persons,” the proposal further adds.

According to the summary, an emergency response plan was submitted along with the proposal, detailing the protocols in place for various emergencies. When it comes to the potential environmental impacts of the project, it was explained that provisions are made for environmental management and land reclamation.

“An environmental management plan in accordance with regulation 226 91 was submitted and sufficiently outlines the potential environmental impacts and mitigating measures. The environmental management plan also details the monitoring and reporting mechanisms in place for both operational and closure phases.”

“Some of the critical areas discussed in the EMP are as follows; topsoil and overburden management strategy, surface water quality, groundwater quality, waste management strategy including solid, hazardous and sanitary, air quality, noise and vibrations and ecological,” the proposal adds.

Much has been said about the boom in Guyana’s construction sector, driven not only by the private sector but also the Government’s efforts through the Public Sector Investment Programme (PSIP). Of the $72.2 billion allocated for the housing and water sectors in this year’s budget, $54.5 billion was set aside for housing development in new and existing areas across the country.

The money will be used for development in new and existing areas, including the construction of roads, drains, and bridges and the installation of utilities to meet housing demands. Areas will include Mabaruma, Oronoque, Buxton/St Joseph, Stewartville, Wakenaam, Block A & B Hope, Success, Balthyock, and No 75 Village. The Government will also undertake infrastructural works in regularised areas, such as Charity, Tuschen, Chateau Margot, Block SS Sophia, Belvedere, and Amelia’s Ward.

Since taking office in 2020, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government has allocated over 20,000 house lots in new and existing housing schemes across Guyana.

Additionally, more land will be acquired for new housing areas across the country. The Government is committed to ensuring that every Guyanese family realises their aspirations of becoming a homeowner.

In pursuit of this, the PPP/C Administration has taken the approach to open up new lands, put the requisite infrastructure in place, accelerate the allocation process, support those who require prebuilt homes, and provide easy access to finance.

--- ---