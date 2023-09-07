El Niño preparedness activities continue in Reg. 9

Continuing to follow the mandate of the Prime Minister, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has successfully conducted an El Niño Preparedness and Drought Awareness workshop in Lethem, Upper Takutu – Upper Essequibo (Region 9) on September 5.

Working with the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) the CDC, along with relevant stakeholders such as Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) and Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA), engaged members of the Rupununi town with the purpose of urging residents to prepare and manage the current El Niño conditions. The Hydrometeorological Service confirms that Guyana is in the prolonged dry season and as a result, all Regions should take necessary precautions and activate essential mechanisms to endure the potential hazards that can emanate from such a forecast.

To date, similar workshops have been executed in Regions 3, 5 and 6. Potaro – Siparuni (Region 8) is slated to be the next area of focus. [Press Release]

