El Dorado Offshore, NA Technical Institute partner to empower students & foster technical growth in Reg. 6

El Dorado Offshore (EDO) and the New Amsterdam Technical Institute (NATI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen the ties between the two

organisations.

The signing of this MOU will pave the way for a strategic partnership that will focus on technical education and career opportunities for graduates. The signing took place at

the New Amsterdam Technical Institute.

Local Content and Industrial Relations Director of El Dorado Offshore

Guyana Inc., Sherry Ferrell, expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating “We are delighted to enter into this partnership with the New Amsterdam Technical Institute. We believe in the power of education and the impact it has on individuals and communities. By working together with NATI, we aim to not only provide career opportunities for their graduates but also contribute to the overall growth and development of the technical workforce in the region.”

The MOU will remain in effect for a period of one year and will be renewed each year.

The NATI will play a crucial role in this partnership by providing a list of their graduates to EDO annually. This list will include graduates from various technical fields such as Masonry,

Furniture Making, Plumbing, Electrical Installation, Motor Vehicle Repair, Welding, General

Office Administration, Data Operation, Renewable Energy – Photovoltaic, Technician Certificate in Architectural Drawing, Ordinary Diploma in Commerce, Administrative Principles & Practice, Diploma in Computer Science, Agricultural Machinery, Mechanical Fitting and Metal Machining, and Ordinary Diploma in Science.

“We are thrilled about our partnership with El Dorado Offshore (EDO). Together, we will

empower students with technical skills and opportunities, fostering growth in our community. This MOU strengthens ties, ensuring graduates from NATI succeed in the job market,” NATI’s Principal Fiona Rassoul said.

EDO will actively contribute to NATI's students' career development by facilitating resume writing and career workshops. Moreover, EDO will extend its assistance in providing necessary resources for training to students placed with clients in the industry. EDO’s subject matter experts will participate in lecture series at NATI, thereby providing invaluable insights and exposure to the students.

This collaboration will ensure the skills and expertise of the region’s youths are harnessed to contribute to Guyana’s growth and development. It not only empowers the youth but also bolsters the nation’s workforce, laying the foundation for a self-sustaining and prosperous future driven by local talent and innovation.

