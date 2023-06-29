Eid-ul-Adha Messages!

Peoples Progressive Party

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) takes this opportunity to extend greetings and best wishes to the Muslim communities here in Guyana and in the Diaspora on the sacred occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Eid-ul-Adha reminds us of unbridled humility and the willingness to selflessly make sacrifices in obedience to God. Its message is seen as pertinent to the spiritual upliftment of all mankind which redounds in peace and togetherness. It comes during the annual Holy Pilgrimage to Mecca, The Hajj; a journey that embodies sacrifices in the quest to fulfill religious obligations and which is demonstrative of the teachings of equality.

Its observance continues to exemplify humane characteristics of generosity, morality, and love for others, especially the less fortunate. In a multi-religious society like Guyana, these attributes have proven their value not only in catalyzing and strengthening bonds among our people but also in forging a better understanding and appreciation of our cultures.

As our Muslim brothers and sisters celebrate in traditional ways, the party urges reflection on the pertinent messages of the occasion and the many sacrifices Guyanese have made over time for self advancement and nation-building with the common objective of a better life and future for all.

Once again, the PPP extends best wishes for the occasion. Eid Mubarak!

Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana

Eid Mubarak, Eid Mubarak, Eid Mubarak!

“This day I have perfected your Deen for you, completed my favour upon you, and have chosen for you Islam as your Deen.” (Holy Quran – Surah Al-Ma’eda Chapter 5 verse 3)”

All gratitude is to Allah (SWT), Lord of all creation, peace and blessings on the noble Prophet (SAW), his family and Companions. I offer Eid Mubarak greetings on behalf of the Central Islamic Organization of Guyana and I ask Allah (SWT), the Almighty, to accept from all of us, our good deeds.

Alhamdu-Lillah, Eid-ul-Adha has arrived and it is a season of happiness, family bonding, nurturing mutual compassion, love, and support for the poor; values that are important to Guyanese and the larger community. Eid is also an opportunity to demonstrate solidarity. We celebrate Eid-ul-Adha in the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar which signifies the counting down to the end of another year.

Alhamdu-lillah, any period of great tests require reflection and meaningful action. Humanity continues to show great resilience, many returning to faith and having a better appreciation for the overlooked mercies in life. Pilgrims have returned in great numbers back to Hajj to trace the footsteps of the Friend of Allah (SWT), Ibrahim (Abraham). The entire ritual of Hajj is based on the noble family of our Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham), peace be upon him, the Patriarch.

Eid-ul-Adha cannot be celebrated without remembering our patriarch, the friend of Allah (SWT), Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham), peace be upon him. This festival commemorates the sacrifices made by Prophet Ibrahim and his family. He (peace be upon him) is described as the forefather of all the prophets who came after him, including Moses, Jesus, and our Beloved Muhammad (SAW). Prophet Ibrahim (peace be upon him) is accorded the highest status in the Holy Quran and is described in Surah An-Nahl Chapter 16: verse 120), as an “Ummah,” a nation. Imagine one person referred to as an Ummah. This is partly because the amount of good, his exemplary submission to Allah (SWT), his sincerity in worship, all embodied to the degree of an entire Ummah, a nation. He was given the title of Khaleel-lullah, or friend of Allah.

“When his Lord said to him ‘submit’, he said ‘I have submitted [in Islam] to the Lord of the worlds.” (Holy Quran – Surah Al-Baqara Chapter 2: verse 131)”

Eid ul-Adha starts with the glorification of Allah (SWT), and its pinnacle is total submission to the Creator. Our journey begins by understanding and moving through the levels of our Nafs. If one overcomes lower desires, detaches from all material desires, and truly humbles before Allah (SWT), one will understand the essence behind this celebration and can take the best out of this Eid. This was the example of our Prophet Ibrahim (peace be upon him).

Eid al-Adha is the celebration of the reformation of the human condition from that of servitude to other men to that of devotion to the Creator of all living and non-living things. Do not fall into the trap of considering yourself better than others; Remember Allah (SWT) says, “People, We created you all from a single man and a single woman, and made you into races and tribes so that you should get to know one another. Allah (SWT) reminds us, “The most honored of you are the ones most mindful of Him: God is all knowing, all aware.” (Holy Quran – Surah Al-Hujraat 49: verse 13).

Considering Eid as a unifying factor for all the Muslim Ummah, I humbly request you to join me in raising our hands in Dua. Supplicating to The Almighty for Blessings and Protection of our Muslim brethren and all of humanity. Let us pray for peaceful co-existence in Guyana and the entire world.

Change begins with the person in the mirror. Our actions must prove that we mean no ill to anyone and we are all part of one humanity. Each one of us must be the change that we desire. Change yourself in order to set an example that encourages others to change. Verily, Allah (SWT) will not change the condition of a people until they change what is in themselves. (Holy Quran – Surah Ar-Rad chapter 13: verse 11)

As Allah (SWT) says in his Majestic Quran, “Indeed, the most worthy of Abraham among the people are those who followed him [in submission to Allah] and this Prophet, and those who believe [in his message]. And Allah is the Wali (protector and helper) of the believers.” (Holy Quran – Surah Al-Imran 3: verse 68)

Our Father, Prophet Ibrahim, peace be upon him, when thrown into the fire by his own people he was inspired with the words in the verse of the Quran:

Allah (Alone) is Sufficient for us, and He is the Best Disposer of affairs (for us).”

(Holy Quran Surah Al-Imran 3: verse 173)

May Allah (SWT) continue to bless you and your families and make us people who strive to bring benefit to others. Let us work on improving ourselves and those around us. Together we work to become agents of peace, instilling harmony among people regardless of ethnicity and creed. Let us be protectors of each other, ensuring we respect the rights of each other. May GOD bless our nation as we all strive for a better country.

May Allah (SWT) show us right as right and help us to follow it and show us evil as evil and enable us to stay far away from it. Let us be like the great Prophet, the Patriarch, our father, the Friend of GOD Ibrahim (Abraham), peace be upon him and his family; and remember, when faced with insurmountable hurdles, utter the words of our father Ibrahim (Abraham) peace be upon him when he said, Hasbunallah-wa-na’mal-wakeel – Allah, GOD (alone) is sufficient for us, and He is the best disposer of our affairs.

Eid Mubarak Eid Mubarak Eid Mubarak

Wa-Alaikumus-Salaam-WaRahmatullahi-Wabarakaatuh.

Shahabudeen Ahmad

President of CIOG

Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton

Eid Mubarak!

On this joyous occasion of Eid al-Adha, the Office of the Leader of the Opposition and the People’s National Congress Reform extend warmest greetings and heartfelt wishes to you and your loved ones. May this blessed festival bring happiness, prosperity, and peace into your lives!

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is a time of immense significance in the Islamic calendar. It commemorates the unwavering faith and devotion of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) and his willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail (Ishmael), as an act of obedience to God. It serves as a reminder of the values of selflessness, generosity, and submission to the Divine will.

During this auspicious occasion, families and friends come together to celebrate, exchange gifts, and share in the abundance of food. It is a time to express gratitude for the blessings bestowed upon us and to remember those less fortunate by engaging in acts of charity and compassion.

During this time, some Muslims will also make sacrifices to complete another pillar of Islam, Hajj. This Holy pilgrimage to Mecca allows them to seek a level of tranquility and penance for the sins they have committed so that Allah can be pleased with them in both this life and the hereafter.

Let us also remember the spirit of unity and togetherness that Eid al-Adha embodies. Eid al-Adha transcends boundaries of culture, language, and nationality, bringing people from all walks of life closer and fostering harmony within communities. It is a time to embrace diversity, extend a helping hand, and forge stronger bonds of brotherhood and sisterhood.

As we gather with our loved ones to offer prayers, share meals, and exchange warm wishes, let us not forget the lessons of sacrifice and empathy that Eid al-Adha teaches us. May it inspire us to be more compassionate, understanding, and forgiving towards one another, and may it strengthen our resolve to make a positive difference in the world.

Once again, we in the OLO and the PNCR wish you and your family a joyous and blessed Eid al-Adha. May the spirit of this Holy Festival illuminate your path and fill your hearts with peace, love, and happiness.

Eid Mubarak!

Ethnic Relations Commission

The Ethnic Relations Commission, (ERC), extends warmest Eid–ul–Adha greetings to Muslims and all other Guyanese on this annual observance.

This national holiday, which translates to the ‘festival of sacrifice’ in Islam is important for all humanity – obedience to God and the priceless value of sacrifice. The ERC urges all to heed the universal message of Eid–ul–Adha for a better Guyana – render support and inculcate the lessons of sacrifice for peace and brotherhood.

Sharing during this holiday to the less fortunate, neighbours and friends is characteristic of Eid-ul-Adha, and reflective of the brotherhood that exists among Guyanese. The observance remains a beacon of inspiration, guidance and motivation for all of us to build and promote national harmony. The lessons of sacrifice and humility must inspire us as Guyanese.

Moreover, the Commission supports the thrust of this countrywide observance which strengthens ties with other ethnic groups in our multi-cultural society. The ERC is positive that our status as ‘One People’ is given deeper meaning during Eid–ul– Adha celebrations every year.

Eid-ul-Adha represents another veritable example of the peaceful co-existence and religious freedom all Guyanese enjoy. The ERC wishes that Guyanese of all ethnicities learn the important messages and principles from today’s observance and its recurring theme.

Eid Mubarak from the Ethnic Relations Commission!

Guyana Trade Union Congress

The Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) extends Eid ul-Adha greetings to all Guyanese, particularly our Muslim brothers and sisters. Guyanese are observing this sacred holiday, troubled by events that threaten to disturb human relations as the powerful continue to take advantage of the powerless, the gap between the haves and have-nots is widening, there are pervasive human rights violations, and the ever expanding poverty is making life difficult for most. These adversities of daily life are being inflicted on citizens, by a government, in a country ranked amongst the world’s fastest growing economies.

The pleas of the working class- the ordinary man and woman- for justice, equality, equity and inclusion to become the hallmark of governance continue to be ignored. It’s instructive to note at this juncture in Guyana’s history, the country is led by a person of the Muslim faith. Hence, it is not unreasonable for society to expect he would have been guided by the humanistic principles of Allah to treat all with respect and dignity; principles that are too enshrined in the Constitution of Guyana.

In these trying times our Muslim brothers and sisters have been asked, like Abraham, to show love and obedience to Allah (God) and like him will be rewarded for such demonstration. As the story goes, Allah appeared to Abraham in a dream and asked that he sacrifice his son, Ibrahim. This unselfish act, even though tempted by forces to disobey, was met with unflinching loyalty and obedience.

On Abraham’s way to make the sacrifice of his son God stopped and gave him a sheep to sacrifice instead. Abraham was rewarded for his obedience and willingness. His experience reminds us of the sacrifice of selfish desires for the common good, and of God’s mercy and benefits when we obey His command. This is, thinking of others, and placing our trust and faith in the Most High. And on this and every day, may Allah continue to shine His blessings on every Guyanese.

Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU)

In any lifetime, mankind is often confronted with the choice of making significant sacrifices. Whether a person or a family, a community or a Government, some sacrifices leave no options. Something held dearly in some esteem has to be given up for the general better good. That is the essence of the Eid-ul-Adha festival which Muslims commemorate to celebrate the Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to hand up his son’s life in obedience to God’s command.

The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) relates to this story of obedience to God and joins Muslims in their observance of Eid-ul-Adha, 2023.

By this act in response to God’s request, the Prophet Abrahim and his son Ismail were put to the ultimate test of faith, submission and sacrifice. Ibrahim passed that test and thus showed the strength of his belief and willingness to submit to God.

At we observe this important day on the Muslim calendar, GAWU urges that we spare a thought for the less fortunate in society. Today, as our country steadily expands and reaches new heights allow us to recognize they are those among us who need our assistance and a helping hand. Indeed, they are our brothers and sisters, and we should seek to ensure that we all rise together and no one is left behind. Indeed, for us, this remains one of the most endurings messages of the Eid-ul-Adha observances. GAWU urges that this Eid-ul-Adha be an occasion of sharing love and blessing with friends and family. Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak to all Guyanese.

GAWU trusts that the inspiration embedded in the festival of Eid-ul-Azha can result in early rewards for all.

A blessed Eid-ul-Adha to all from GAWU.

