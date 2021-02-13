Eccles man busted with ganja in boat

An Eccles, East Bank Demerara man was busted with 313.6 grams of compressed cannabis at Poppy Show Landing, Upper Mazaruni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Reports are that at about 15:00h on Thursday the man was travelling in a boat when Police ranks on patrol conducted a search. According to Police seven persons were in the boat and during the search at the bow of the boat, a bulky parcel wrapped in a multi-colored jersey was found. Upon opening the jersey, two parcels containing a leaves, seeds, and stems, and the cannabis were found.

Upon enquiry, it was revealed that the items belonged to the Eccles resident who however denied that the item belonged to him. He was nevertheless taken into custody pending charges.

Recently, a party of Police ranks conducted several raids at “Poppy Show” and Tamakay Landings, Upper Mazaruni River during which a quantity of ganja was unearthed.

During that raid, a 26-year-old miner of Sideline Dam Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was arrested after he was found with 540 grams of ganja in his possession.

Further searches were conducted at an apartment building where four parcels of compressed marijuana were found.

At the time of the raid, the person who was occupying the room was not at the location. Checks were made for him but proved futile.