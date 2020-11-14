E’bo teen killed on dead father’s birthday

By LaWanda McAllister



While lying on her bed, crying and remembering her dead father on his birthday, 16-year-old Sanesha Subrina Lall of Richmond Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), was knifed to death by her 34-year-old ex-lover.

Speaking with this publication, even as the family is still in shock, Sanesha’s older sister, Annasha Lall, said her sister woke up on Wednesday morning in a very depressed and sad mood, as she was reminiscing on the life of her dead father who died some two years ago. Wednesday, the same day the teen was stabbed to death, would have been her father’s 50th birthday.

Annasha Lall said her sister was crying uncontrollably all morning and it never occurred to them that it would have been the last time all the siblings would have been together.

The older sister recalled that at about 09:00h, she heard a vehicle stop in front of the house, and upon checking, they saw the suspect at their door. She said that the suspect, of Bounty Hall, Essequibo Coast, told her that he had something to tell them. According to the older Lall sister, she was not properly dressed and so she went into her room to put on some clothes.

She related that while she was getting dressed, the man made his way into the home and she heard him calling for her sister but her sister did not answer.

Shortly after, the woman said she heard the father of two shouting “you very disrespectful”. She said she rushed into her sister’s room and it was then she saw the man whip out a Rambo knife from his waist and begin stabbing her sister about her body.

She said she tried to intervene, but the man threatened to kill her too.

“He just kept stabbing her, after he finishing stabbing her, he come out the house and drove away..,” the sister recalled.

According to Annasha Lall, her sister and the 34-year-old man started their relationship in 2018. However, she broke off the relationship with the man since she was moving to live with an uncle in the city. Sanesha was living with her uncle in Georgetown, who promised to send her back to school, since she dropped out of school when both of her parents died. She moved back to the Essequibo Coast earlier this year.

She said she has no knowledge about what led to the man killing her sister.

“She really wanted to [go] back to school…. she wanted to go to TI (Government Technical Institute) after the COVID (COVID-19) finish and learn something so that she can get a job…”, she said.

In 2016, Sanesha’s mother, Anita Persaud, died, leaving her and her other siblings motherless. Less than two years later, their father also died after losing his battle with cancer. Since then, the teen and her siblings have been battling to keep their heads above water as their financial situation deteriorated.

Following the stabbing, Lall was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Her body was taken to the hospital’s mortuary to await a post-mortem examination.

Police found the suspect at Better Hope Backdam, Essequibo Coast. He told the ranks that he had consumed a poisonous substance. He was admitted under guard at the Suddie Hospital.

According to Police, the suspect remains hospitalised with no change in his condition.

Nevertheless, Annasha told this publication that even though the family has their struggles they were happy together and want justice for their sister.

“I want justice for my sister, she was so young, so innocent, she had a good life ahead of her and now she is gone”, the grieving sister said.

Investigations are ongoing. [Republished from the Guyana Times]