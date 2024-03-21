Duo arrested with gun, ammo

Ranks on patrol duties in Georgetown stopped and searched a heavily tinted motorcar in Georgetown during which they discovered an unlicensed firearm and matching ammunition on one of the two occupants. The discovery was made at 11:20 hrs on Wednesday in the vicinity of the Sophia Exhibition Centre (Northern entrance). At the time, an Assistant Superintendent, a Sergeant and two Constables were on Motor Vehicle Patrol proceeding East on Dennis Street, Georgetown when they observed a black and heavily tinted Premio motor car with Registration #PAE 3982 heading in a western direction on Dennis Street.

As such, the ranks intercepted the vehicle and observed the driver, who gave his name as Rudy Vandermeer, a 28-year-old Taxi Driver of Norton Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, and another occupant, namely Michael Hopkinson, a 27-year-old unemployed resident of Princess Street and ‘A’ Field Sophia, seated in the front passenger seat, acting suspiciously.

The ranks then requested a search of both persons and the motor vehicle for anything illegal, and they agreed to it.

As such, a search was conducted, and a .38 Taurus firearm with three matching rounds of .38 Ammunition was found tucked in the right side waist of Hopkinson, under his shirt.

Hopkinson was asked if he was the holder of a firearm licence, and he said ‘No’.

He was arrested, escorted to Tukeyen Police Station, and placed in custody along with the driver of the motor vehicle, who is assisting with the investigation.

