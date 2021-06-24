Duo arrested for murder of Haresh Singh

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of Haresh Singh, the 17-year-old who was killed amid violence protest actions in West Coast Demerara (WCD) in September 2020.

INews was informed that one of the suspects has since confessed to the crime.

When contacted by this publication, relatives said detectives had visited them two days ago informing that the investigation is still ongoing. The relatives said they are not aware of the arrests.

Singh’s body was found in the backdam at Number Three Village at a time when there were violence protests over the murders of 16-year-old Isaiah Henry and 19-year-old Joel Henry, whose badly mutilated bodies were found in the backlands of Cotton Tree, WCD.

It was widely speculated that Singh’s murder was in retaliation of the murders of the Henry boys. Singh’s family were initially arrested as suspects in the murders of the Henry teens, but they were subsequently released.

Singh had left his home at Number Three Village at around 08:30hrs, in the company of his uncles, to go the backdam to work. However, he returned home shortly after by himself, to take some water to the estate.

It was on his way back to the farm that he was murdered. Singh was riding a motorcycle at the time of the attack.

According to the Guyana Police Force, Singh’s body was discovered in the backdam while the motorbike was burnt.

A postmortem examination had found that Singh died as a result of a brain haemorrhage, blunt trauma to the head, compounded by compression injuries to the neck.