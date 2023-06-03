Digicel Guyana appoints new CEO

Digicel Guyana today announced the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO),

Deonarine Gopaul, who will assume the new role in Georgetown from June 7, 2023.

The telecommunication company said Gopaul brings extensive experience in the industry, most recently serving as CEO of Digicel Suriname – a post which he will continue to hold.

Gopaul, who is Guyanese, made his initial entry into the Telecoms sector with Celstar and the early part of the transition to Digicel in 2007. Since then, he has worked for Digicel markets in senior roles in Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao and Suriname.

He was appointed to the Chief Executive role in Suriname in 2018.

In his new role, Gopaul will lead the development of Digicel Guyana’s comprehensive

long-term vision, strategy, and expansion plans. This is inclusive of expansions to mobile

and fixed services that customers are already enjoying and the landing of Deep Blue One

the new subsea fibre in early 2024.

“I am excited to be involved with the delivery of our ambitious plans for the Guyanese market and to lead this team of highly talented and experienced professionals” expressed Gopaul.

Gopaul takes the reins from Gregory Dean, who has been with Digicel Guyana for the past

16 years.

Under Dean’s leadership, Digicel Guyana became the mobile provider of choice in Guyana with the widest service and LTE coverage thus delivering on Digicel’s goal on entry to the local market to provide service to everyone, everywhere in Guyana.

While he is vacating the CEO post, Dean will, however, continue to serve in an advisory position on the board of Digicel Guyana while he spends more time with his family and entrepreneurial pursuits.

He stated, “I would like to express my gratitude foremost to our customer and to the many persons in and outside of Digicel who have shaped my journey over the past 16 years. I have known and worked with Deonarine for many years and I have no doubt he will take the business to greater heights.”

--- ---