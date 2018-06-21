Desmond Sears new Private Sector Commission Chairman

Former Vice-Chairman of the Private Sector Commission (PSC), Desmond Sears was on Thursday elected as the new Chairman of the Commission.

This was done at the Commission’s 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was held at the Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown.

Sears, has replaced Eddie Boyer, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Hardware Group of Companies. Boyer has demitted office after serving the stipulated two terms.

With more than 35 years of experience in shipping, Sears is the Chairman of the Shipping Association of Guyana. He is also the Executive Director of Delmur Co. Ltd, of Forestry & Technical Consulting Inc., and of Omai Transportation & Equipment Inc, according to the Commission’s website.

Moreover, Sears is also the Honorary Consul General of the Royal Kingdom of Norway to Guyana, a post he has held since 2013.

Meanwhile, the President of the Georgetown Chambers of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), Deodat Indar was appointed Vice-Chairman of the PSC, with the Secretary being identified as Managing-Director of Gaico Construction and Services, Komal Singh and the Treasurer being Zulfikar Ali.

The PSC of Guyana was established in 1992 by five Private Sector Associations with the aim of bringing together all Private Sector Organs and Business Entities under the purview of being one National Body.

It is governed by a Council which comprises of the Head of all Members Sectoral Organizations and a number of elected members.

The Council is headed by a Chairman who can serve a maximum of two consecutive one-year terms.

Any Chairman who has served two consecutive terms may be eligible for subsequent re-election.

The overall activities of the Commission are coordinated by an Executive Management Committee which comprises the following elected officials: Chairman, Vice Chairman, Honorary Secretary, and Honorary Treasurer.

The Executive Director is also a member of the committee by appointment.