Decomposing body of caretaker found at Bush Lot home

The decomposing body of a man was found at a home at Bush Lot, East Berbice-Corentyne on Wednesday morning.

The body has been identified to be that of as Denish Ashram also called ‘Chubby’.

He lived alone in the two storied house and was found in the kitchen of the lower flat.

He was the caretaker of the property and had been reportedly missing for five days.

The discovery was made by a family member after worshipers of a Mandir next door reported a strong stench coming from the building.

Raymond Ashram said he last saw his brother a week ago.

‘Chubby’ is said to have been a habitual drinker.

According to his brother, after not seeing him for a few days he thought “Chubby” was by another brother who is currently visiting from overseas.

“Usually when that brother come he would go and spend some time so since we didn’t see him, I thought he was at Port Mourant,” he explained.

Police are currently investigating the man’s death.