Dawn Hastings-Williams is new PNC/R General Secretary

More than a month after Geeta Chandan-Edmond resigned from her post as General Secretary of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R), the party has finally announced her replacement.

In a statement, the PNC/R revealed that Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Dawn Hastings-Williams will be the new General Secretary.

“Hastings-Williams is a long-standing member of our Party who is imminently qualified to serve as General Secretary. We wish Mrs. Hastings-Williams all the best as she performs the functions of the General Secretary,” the party said in a statement.

Reports indicated that Chandan-Edmond’s resignation as General Secretary stemmed from concerns expressed by senior members of the party about her performance.

Back in January, Chandan-Edmond, a former Magistrate, had replaced longstanding PNCR Member Amna Ally, who had served as the party’s General Secretary since June 2017.

At the time of Chandan’s appointment, she was serving as an APNU/AFC Member of Parliament and had enjoyed the support of the membership of the PNCR.