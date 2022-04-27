Cyclist killed in Enmore accident

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 29-year-old pedal cyclist who was killed in an accident along the Enmore Access Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The incident, which occurred on Monday at around 18:00h, involved motorcar PYY 9583 driven by a 27-year-old.

Hanchan Basdeo of Foulis, ECD was proceeding west along the northern side of the road on his bicycle whilst the car was proceeding east along the northern side of the road, when the collision occurred.

As a result of the collision, the pedal cyclist fell onto the road surface and received injuries about his body.

He was picked up in an unconscious condition by the driver of the said vehicle and was taken to the Nabaclis Health Centre, where he was referred him to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

There, he was further examined and admitted a patient in the ICU section suffering from injuries about the body. He later succumbed at the hospital in the early hours of Tuesday.

Breathalyzer tests were conducted on the car driver but no trace of alcohol was found in his system.

The driver is in custody assisting with the investigation.