A 75-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman were this evening killed in an accident on the Linden/Soesdyke Highway.

They have been identified as Bernice Lucille Rozema and Cornelius Rozema, who were Christian missionaries.

Reports are that Cornelius was driving a motorcar when he lost control of the vehicle and ended up in the path of a truck which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The couple reportedly died on the spot.