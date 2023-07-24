Couple charged for stealing $76.9M in raw gold

A young couple made an appearance before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Monday, charged with stealing almost $77M in raw gold.

Anjali Singh-Mangal, 22, a nurse, and her husband, Rohan Mangal, 25, a bus driver—both of Lot 69 Delph Street, Campbellville, Georgetown—appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly.

It is alleged that between September 1, 2022, and July 19, at Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, Georgetown, they stole 208 ounces of raw gold valued at $76,960,000, belonging to Deepak Persaud. The pair pleaded not guilty to the allegation.

They were each released on $1.5M bail and the case was adjourned to August 14 for the prosecutor to report on the status of the investigation.

The Mangals were represented by Attorney-at-Law Bernard Da Silva.

