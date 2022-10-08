Couple charged for cocaine, ganja possession

A Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo) couple who was nabbed with 8,045.4 grams marijuana and 1,314.8 grams cocaine were arraigned on Thursday.

Duane Johnson, 35, and Nadine Jeffrey, 23, both of Tabatinga, Lethem in Central Rupununi, were busted by police ranks with the narcotics earlier this week.

They were charged on Thursday, October 6, 2022 with Possession of Narcotics for the Purpose of Trafficking.

The two accused appeared before Magistrate Allan Wilson at the Lethem Magistrate’s Court where the charge was read to them. They both pled not guilty and were placed on $300,000 bail each.

The matter was adjourned until October 26, 2022.