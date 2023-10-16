Corentyne fisherman slapped with 2 life sentences for 2011 murders

A former Fyrish Village, Corentyne, Berbice fisherman was slapped with two life sentences with the possibility of being paroled after 30 years following his conviction in the fiery deaths of a boat captain and a teen boy back in 2011.

On Monday, Berbice High Court Judge Sandil Kissoon imposed two concurrent life sentences on 55-year-old Ravendranauth Mohanlall called “Fred”, whom a jury, last month, had found guilty of the murders of Beeram Motilall and Renard Fernandes.

Mohanlall had been detained since 2011 for the killings.

During his sentencing remarks, Judge Kissoon said that the excessive delay in arranging Mohanlall’s trial violated Article 144 (1) of the Guyana Constitution, which stipulates that each accused person must be given a fair hearing within a reasonable amount of time.

This criminal’s fundamental right was violated, and as a result, the Judge decided to deduct five years from each sentence and awarded full credit for all the years he spent on remand.

Additionally, the judge mandated that the convicted man continue to have medicine and therapy for his mental illness.

Beeram Motilall and Renard Fernande were killed between September 6, 2011, and September 12, 2011, at sea near Bush Lot Village, Corentyne

It was reported that 45-year-old boat Motilall and Fernandes, 15, departed to go fishing but were instead set on fire by Mohanlall while they were sleeping.

It is unclear what might have caused Mohanlall to light them on fire. Adult Respiratory Distress Syndrome, brought on by the victims’ severe burn injuries, was listed as their cause of death.

