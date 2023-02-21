Construction worker busted with narcotics in haversack

A 23-year-old resident of Pigeon Island Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara (ECB) was on Monday evening busted with a quantity of marijuana and Methamphetamine.

According to information received, a party of police ranks from the Beterverwagting Police Station was performing Mobile Patrol Duty in the vicinity of Success Sideline Dam, ECD, when three men were observed standing on the roadway.

Upon seeing the Police vehicle, the men started running in a bid to escape. Nevertheless, the Police ranks exited the vehicle and chased after them

However, one of the men was apprehended and was later identified as a 23-year-old Construction worker from Pigeon Island Squatting Area, ECD.

A search was conducted on the haversack he was carrying during which 20 transparent Ziplock bags containing cannabis along with 17 other bags with Methamphetamine were unearthed.

He was told of the offense committed, cautioned, arrested, and taken to the BV Police Station where the cannabis was weighed and amounted to 41.1 grams while the Methamphetamine amounted to 3.66 grams.

--- ---