Coastland residents to receive COVID-19 cash grants soon

Persons living on the coastland will soon benefit from the $25,000 per household COVID-19 relief cash grant.

Distribution of the grant began earlier this week in Regions One and Nine.

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill explained that: “Some time in the course of this week, you will see on the coast; Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six and Ten would start receiving benefits.”

“Right now, they are in Regions One and Nine and we are going to learn from our experiences there, and fine-tune and make better,” Minister Edghill said.

He reiterated that no family will be left out and gave assurances that instances where there are several persons or families occupying the same dwelling or residence, but live separately, will be addressed.

“The decision is, when we get there and that discovery is made it will be documented and that would be dealt with subsequently. We have an estimation based on analysis, that we will find situations like that, but we will be able to get relief to them, nobody will be left out,” the Minister asserted.

Minister Edghill also explained that the distribution is being done via vouchers as persons may have challenges accessing banks during the pandemic. Different models will be employed wherever distributions are taking place.

The Minister also gave assurances that all necessary steps have been taken to ensure transparency and accountability.