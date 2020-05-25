Civil Defence Commission issues Flood Advisory

A flood warning is issued for flood-prone areas over the next few days. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Hydrometeorological Service, rainfall accumulation is expected to range from 15.0 mm to 60.0 mm, DPI reported.

Persons residing in flood-prone areas are advised to prepare and take precautions against possible flash floods while those residing in hilly areas should adhere to similar due to possible landslides.

Monday, May 26, 2020, partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are expected over Regions 1 to 6 (North) with a few passing showers during the day, however, conditions are expected to deteriorate during the night with scattered showers of light to moderate intensity with rainfall expected to be between 0.0 mm to 60.0 mm. Inland Regions are likely to experience cloudy skies with moderate showers. Rainfall is expected between 0.0 mm to 25.0 mm.

Tuesday, May 26, 2020 conditions are expected to continue from Monday night. However, light rain is also expected during the morning hours. Rainfall is expected between 0.0 mm to 45.0 mm.

On Wednesday, May 27, 2020, as the day progresses, cloudy conditions can be expected across Guyana with occasional showers. Rainfall is expected to be between 0.0 mm to 20.0 mm. Similar conditions are expected on Thursday, May 28, 2020, across all Regions with rainfall projected to be between 0.0 mm to 20.0 mm.

During the months of May, June and July, the Hydromet Office extended forecast predicts that all regions will experience above normal rainfall with some extreme events during these months. Already the Commission has received complaints of damages to properties in a few communities due to freak storms.

Above normal high tide is expected during the period of June 1 and June 8, 2020, with the highest tides expected to reach a height of 3.13 meters on June 4, 2020, 3.16 meters on June 5, 2020, and 3.14 on June 6, 2020.

The Civil Defence Commission is urging residents in communities that are prone to flooding to take all the necessary precautions. Further, kindly call the Civil Defence Commission, 24 hours National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on 623.1700, 600.7500, 226.1114 or message us though our Civil Defence Commission-CDC Facebook page to report flooding or landslides in your community.