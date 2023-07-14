CIOG schools secure 100% passes at NGSA 2023

The Central Islamic Organization of Guyana (CIOG), and its schools, Al-Ghazali Islamic Academy in Georgetown and Meten- Meer- Zorg Islamic Academy at West Coast Demerara (WCD), have once again recorded passes in the top 200 at the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA).

Both schools have attained 100 per cent passes and as such, these e pupils were awarded senior secondary schools in Georgetown and its environs.

This year 2023 eight Orphans and Vulnerable Children, who are currently benefitting from the CIOG’s Orphan and Vulnerable Children Program, wrote the NGSA exams and all were successful including three students who secured spots in the top 150.

The schools run by the CIOG continue to deliver education at the highest level which is evident in the NGSA results for 2023.

“It would be remiss to not acknowledge the assistance CIOG received from the Government of Guyana and the Ministry of Education. Their distribution of “We Care” cash grants for school uniforms, among other donations, is a direct outcome of the results our learners achieved,” the CIOG stated in a release.

The COIG expressed profound gratitude and sincere thanks to the Education Ministry, kind sponsors, and donors who continue to support the education of the future of our country.

“CIOG is of the view that investment in our children’s education is the best investment and no child should be left behind because of poverty,” the Muslim organisation added.

