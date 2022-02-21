Chinese national remanded over cocaine found in biscuit, juice boxes

Following the discovery of 19 pounds of cocaine hidden in biscuit and juice boxes at a local shipping company, a Chinese national was slapped with a drug trafficking charge when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Monday.

Xiufeng Wang pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on February 11, at DHL Express, 50 Fifth Street, Alberttown, Georgetown, he had 8.8 kilogrammes (19 pounds) of cocaine in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He was remanded to prison until March 17, by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

It was previously reported that Wang was arrested last week by ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) after he was reportedly identified as the person who paid a local shipper to post packages containing cocaine to China. Based on reports received, CANU intercepted a Guyanese attempting to post several packages to China. The packages contained biscuits and boxed fruit juices. However, when checked, a total of eight kilogrammes of cocaine was discovered.

As such, the Guyanese man was arrested and after interrogation, he told ranks that he was paid by the Chinese national to post the packages via the company.

This publication understands that CANU ranks went to Wang’s Bel Air, Georgetown home, and arrested him. A kilogramme of cocaine in China is reportedly worth US$120,000.