China to train local doctors in much needed areas

Guyanese resident doctors will benefit from online and in-person training under a new agreement signed on Friday between the Governments of Guyana and China.

The agreement was signed by Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Mr. Malcom Watkins and Economic and Commercial Counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Guyana, Hanming Hu.

Training will be offered in areas of pathology, anesthesia, orthopedics, obstetrics and gynecology and nephropathy, from March to August this year.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony expressed gratitude for the collaboration, noting that various medical brigades to Guyana have contributed to treating patients and conducting innovative surgeries.

“I know for every brigade that comes to Guyana, one of the things that they would do is donate medical equipment and it helps to enhance the work that we do in the hospitals. So, we are extremely grateful for that,” Dr. Anthony said.

He said the training is a step in the right direction.

“Some of the areas that we have identified which includes anesthesiology and pathology, I think these are certainly areas that we have a lot of need, not that the others are not needed, but we have particular challenges in some of these areas, so working with our local doctors in a very focused and specific way would certainly help to enhance their skillset,” he added.

Chinese Ambassador to Guyana Guo Haiyan noted that the signing of the agreement is part of the observance of the 50th Anniversary of the Guyana-China bilateral relations.

“We would like to take this opportunity of celebration to enhance our cooperation in many fields. Of course the area of public health is one of the priorities and I also believe that our cooperation will bear more fruit and better benefit our people,” the Chinese Ambassador said.

Guyana and the People’s Republic of China will celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations in June.