Chateau Margot, New Guyana School students tie for 2nd place at NGSA

Deja Datt of the New Guyana School and Paris Timmerman of the Chateau Margot Primary have come in at second place at this year’s National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA).

They both earned 523 marks and will be awarded a space at Queen’s College.

Coming at first place was Nirvana Wimal of the Success Elementary School who gained 524 marks. She too will be awarded a spot at Queen’s College.

A total of 13,821 students wrote the NGSA at 503 centres across the country on August 4 and 5. However, 14,380 pupils were registered to sit these exams.

The NGSA results will be available online from 13:00 h. Parents and students are advised to log onto the following website: http://exams.moeguyana.org. The candidates’ timetable will provide the necessary information to access these results.