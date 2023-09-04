CFATF begins 4th round mutual evaluation of Guyana’s AML/CFT/CPF framework

The Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) Assessment Team on Monday commenced Guyana’s Fourth Round Mutual Evaluation of the country’s Anti-money Laundering/Countering the Financing of Terrorism/Countering Proliferation Financing (AML/CFT/CPF) framework as part of the country’s international compliance obligations under the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) Standards and Methodology.

The CFATF Assessment Team, which arrived in Guyana over the weekend, is led by Ms. Avelon Perrry, Financial Advisor of the CFATF, who is assisted by Ms. Sunita Ramsumir, Co-Mission leader Legal Advisor of the CFATF. The other members of the Assessment Team are regional professionals in the AML/CFT/CPF Framework including Ms. Shana Donavan, Financial Assessor, Cayman Islands, Mr. Teron Greenidge, Law Enforcement Assessor, Grenada, Ms. Nikala Bazil, Financial Assessor, Dominica and Ms. Cassandra Seetahal, Legal Assessor.

The On-Site Assessment will be conducted from September 4, 2023 to September 15, 2023, during which the Assessment Team will interview various Ministers, Officials and Heads of Agencies including from the Attorney General’s Chambers and the Ministry of Legal Affairs, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, the Ministry of Natural Resources, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Judiciary, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Office of the Commissioner of Police. Other agencies which will be engaged during the process include the Guyana Revenue Authority, the Deeds and Commercial Registry Authorities, the Central Bank of Guyana, the Guyana Securities Council, the Guyana Police Force, the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit, the Guyana Geology and Gold Mines Commission, the Guyana Gold Board, Real Estate Associations, local banks, insurance companies, accountants, cambios, among others.

The Assessment Team held a High-Level Introductory Meeting on Monday at the Marriott Hotel Guyana, Battery Road, Kingston, Georgetown. In attendance were the Mohabir Anil Nandlall SC MP, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs; Gail Teixeira, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance of Guyana; Dr. Ashni Singh, Senior Minister with Responsibility for Finance; Robeson Benn, Minister Home Affairs; and Vickram Bharrat, Minister of Natural Resources, along with various Heads of Agencies.

At the end of this On-Site Evaluation, a Mutual Evaluation Report will be prepared on Guyana and presented at the CFATF Plenary in March, 2024.

