CDC closely monitoring flooding in Region Nine

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) says it is closely monitoring the seasonal flooding in several parts of Upper Takatu/Upper Essequibo (Region Nine).

So far, no homes were directly impacted but sections of roads, bridges and savannahs have been inundated. The CDC is prepared to deploy resources and personnel to Region Nine if assistance is required.

The Regional Authorities in Region Nine, and all other Administrative Regions across Guyana, are urged to be alert and activate their Regional Response Mechanisms as required and in keeping with their Regional Disaster Preparedness and Response Plan.

It is noted that Guyana is currently within the annual May/June rainy season during which the National Weather Watch Center indicates that continuous rainfall is expected.

Residents are encouraged to stockpile on potable water, food, health and hygiene supplies; avoid flood waters and inundated areas; and observe weather patterns and at-risk areas.

Persons can contact CDC’s National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on 600-7500, 226-1027, and 226-1114 or they can send a message on their Facebook, Instagram or Twitter accounts.