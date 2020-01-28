Carpenter who knocks out police officer’s teeth gets bail

A 22-year-old carpenter was on Tuesday arraigned for allegedly cuffing a police officer thus causing him to lose three teeth.

Shem Wilkie of Lot 111 Miles Mahdia, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan

He denied the charge which stated that on January 11, 2020 at 111 Miles Mahdia, he inflicted grievous bodily harm on Mohamed Kadeer, a police officer.

Wilkie was represented by attorney-at-law Ronald Daniels who asked that his client be released on bail.

Police Prosecutor told the court that on the day in question, Kadeer and a party of policemen were on patrol duty in Mahdia when they stopped at a popular night club.

The defendant and his brother were reportedly behaving in a disorderly manner outside of the club when Kadeer asked them to desist from doing so.

Nevertheless, as Kadeer attempted to arrest the defendant’s brother, he dealt the officer several blows to the mouth resulting in him losing the teeth.

The duo made good their escape but Wilkie was subsequently arrested and charged for the offence. Bail was granted in the sum of $70,000 and was ordered to report every Monday to the Mahdia Police Station.