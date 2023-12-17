Canada reaffirms support for Guyana’s sovereignty; lauds diplomatic efforts of Caricom, CELAC

See below for a recent statement from Global Affairs Canada on the Guyana/Venezuela border controversy and the historic meeting between the Presidents of the two countries in St Vincent:

“Canada has been closely monitoring recent developments following the consultative referendum on the Essequibo region that took place in Venezuela on December 3, 2023, and has been deeply concerned by growing tensions in the territorial dispute between Venezuela and Guyana. Canada stands with the Guyanese people and Government in calling for the application of and respect for international law and strongly supports Guyana’s territorial integrity.

“Canada salutes the diplomatic efforts of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) members in hosting a dialogue between the presidents of Guyana and Venezuela in Argyle, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, on Thursday, December 14, as well as the mediation role played by Brazil and the UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

“Canada reaffirms its support for Guyana’s sovereignty and seeks a peaceful and diplomatic settlement of the dispute at the International Court of Justice. Canada recognises Thursday’s dialogue as a productive step toward maintaining peace and security in the Region and commends all efforts to keep channels of dialogue open in this regard.”

