Body of man who fell into Demerara River recovered

One day after he reportedly fell into the Demerara River, the body of Calvin Sancho has been recovered.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning and the body was observed floating in the river in the vicinity of McDoom, East Bank Demerara on Monday.

Reports indicate that Sancho was a part of a group of men who were travelling in a boat along the river with the intention of docking by a ship.

However, as the men attempted to secure their boat to the ship, Sancho lost his balance and fell overboard.

Efforts were immediately made to help the man but he disappeared beneath the water’s surface.

Following the incident, the authorities, including the police and Coast Guard, launched an intensive search operation to recover the man’s body.

Notably, when his body was found on Monday, he was wearing a GEB Security vest.

This occurrence comes only three months after a similar incident involving a security guard from the same security firm. Zephyr Stanislaus, a father of one, from Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara, slipped into the Demerara River and went missing.

The incident took place while he was guarding a vessel stationed at Guyana Rubis Incorporated in Providence, East Bank Demerara.

According to reports, Stanislaus was seen descending a ladder to board a marine boat when he accidentally slipped and fell into the Demerara River. He submerged and did not resurface. The following day, his body was found floating in the Demerara River near the Pritipaul Wharf in Peters Hall, East Bank Demerara.

