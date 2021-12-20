Berbice pensioner attacked, robbed by knife-wielding bandits

A 74-year-old woman is now traumatised after she was on Sunday evening attacked and robbed by two knife-wielding bandits who invaded her home at Blairmont, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

Savitri Umrao was robbed of four gold rings valued $125,000; a pair of gold earring valued $25,000; and a pair of gold bangles valued $87,500.

Umrao was in the bottom flat of her two-storey home in the company of two neighbours when the bandits rushed into the building through an opened door.

One of the bandits grabbed the pensioner by her neck, threw her on the floor and held her at knifepoint, demanding that she hand over her valuables. The bandit then pushed his finger down her throat as he continued to make demands.

“He push his hand in my mouth till down to my throat and choking me so I can’t talk and asking me for the wallet with the money,” the traumatised pensioner recalled during an interview with this publication.

After she told the bandits that she had no money, they ripped off the earrings from her ear, causing the elderly woman to sustain injuries.

Afterwards, one of the suspects then climbed on top of her and demanded the whereabouts of her grandson, a 23-year-old beekeeper.

During the ordeal, the other perpetrator also pushed one of the neighbours, a 52-year-old mentally-ill man, to the floor and attacked him. Umrao said the bandit also poured a hot cup of tea on the man.

The other neighbour, a woman who is in her 70s, was thrown on the floor and cuffed about her body during the encounter.

After collecting the jewellery, the suspects then made their good escape.

The victims were escorted to the Fort Wellington Hospital where they were treated and sent away.

Investigations are ongoing. [By: Andrew Carmichael]