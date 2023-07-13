belVita Breakfast Sandwich biscuit recalled due to possible peanut contamination

The Government Analyst – Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) on Thursday announced the voluntary recall of belVita Breakfast Sandwich.

The Dark Chocolate Creme Variety & Cinnamon Brown Sugar with Vanilla Creme variety was manufactured by Mondelēz Global LLC in the United States of America and imported by Massy Distribution (Guyana) Inc.

However, only the products with best-before dates of June 1, 2023, and prior to and including February 25, 2024 are being recalled.

The recall is based on the possibility that the products may contain undeclared peanuts resulting from cross-contamination on one of the manufacturing lines. Persons who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions by consuming these products.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact GA-FDD at 222-8859 or 222-8934.

