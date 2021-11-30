Bartica residents receive land titles after years of waiting

After years of waiting, a number of Bartica residents who were allocated lands in the Five Miles Housing Scheme are now in receipt of their land titles. The titles were distributed this morning during an outreach at the Bartica Community Centre ground, where persons were able to access other housing services.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal is leading a team from the Central Housing and Planning Authority on the outreach which saw persons accessing a number of services including, lodging of new applications, updates on existing applications and other queries pertaining to boundary issues.

For Ms. Luvina Jones, a widow, it’s a relief having received her title after nine years of waiting. Ms. Jones who was allocated a land in the Five Miles Housing Scheme said, with her title in hand she is more at ease with respect to ownership of the land. The woman related that she is now ready to start clearing the land and approach a financial institution for a loan to commence construction.

Similar sentiments were expressed by other persons who were able to uplift their titles after years of waiting.

Also, residents were updated on development plans for their community, including the ongoing effort by the Ministry of Housing and Water-Central Housing and Planning Authority to acquire lands for allocation in the new year.

The Minister assured resident of the Five Miles housing Scheme that their water woes will be addressed in the near future.

“We made a promise to you to make potable water accessible by the end of 2020 unfortunately we were not able to deliver on that promise because of some technical issues, nevertheless we have reverted to our initial plan to install a booster pump which will resolve the issue”.

Minister Croal explained that, two attempts were made to drill wells but those efforts were futile.

“I must apologize to you, but we are working assiduously to address your concern, we have ordered the booster and it is expected in the country by the 4th week in December for installation”.

Residents were also informed that plans are still in place for the setting up of a Regional Housing Office in Bartica which would improve the level of service persons are able to access in the region.