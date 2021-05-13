Barbados Tridents announce 2021 retentions

The Barbados Tridents have announced their retentions for the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League which gets under way on 28 August in St Kitts & Nevis.

The Tridents welcome back the world’s number one rated Test all-rounder and Tridents’ captain Jason Holder, along with fellow Barbadians Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves, Nyeem Young and Joshua Bishop.

In addition to the local playing contingent the Tridents have retained opening batsman Johnson Charles and leg spinner Hayden Walsh Jr who was player of the tournament when the Tridents claimed the Hero CPL title in 2019.

Tridents have eight spots left to fill in their squad and the remaining players will be announced in the coming weeks.

Kailash Pardasani, Barbados Tridents Co-CEO, said: “We are really excited to welcome back our retained players and especially look forward to making Barbados and all Tridents’ fans very proud in our upcoming 2021 season. Our primary driving factor is the Barbados Tridents family which comprises our players, their extended families and all fans across the globe. This together with our love and passion for the game of cricket will enable us to bring the Hero CPL 2021 title back home as we did in 2019.“

BARBADOS TRIDENTS RETENTIONS JASON HOLDER JOHNSON CHARLES SHAI HOPE KYLE MAYERS HAYDEN WALSH JR RAYMON REIFER JUSTIN GREAVES NYEEM YOUNG JOSHUA BISHOP